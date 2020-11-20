SNF donation of 174 ICU beds to be delivered gradually from end December

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) on Friday announced that arrangement for the 174 new ICU beds that it is donating to Greek public hospitals are underway and that the beds will gradually be delivered between the end of December and February 2021.

The donation was announced at the end of May and seeks to increase ICU beds in 15 Greek hospitals in Attica, Thessaloniki, Lamia and Crete at a total cost of 16.4 million euros, while it also includes a five-year comprehensive education programme for ICU doctors and nurses. The new ICU beds are expected to treat over 6,500 patients a year.

A total of 53 ICU beds are scheduled to be delivered at KAT, Attikon and Tzanneio hospitals in Attica and Aghios Dimitrios and Gennimatas in Thessaloniki during Christmas holidays while another 28 will be delivered by mid-January to Ippokration hospital in Athens and the Childrens’hospital Aghia Sofia, the Benakio-Korgialenio in Athens, Vostanio Hospital on Lesvos, Venizelio Hospital in Heraklion, Crete and Aghios Georgios Hospital in Chania, Crete.

By the end of January, seven ICU beds will be delivered to Lamia hospital and the remaining 86 beds will be ready at the end of February 2021 and will be offered to Ippokratio Hospital of Thessaloniki, the University Hospital of Heraklion, Crete and Evangelismos hospital in Athens.