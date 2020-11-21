Greece registers 2,311 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 522 patients in ICUs and 108 deaths

Greece confirmed 2,311 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 18 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 90,121 of which 4,787 relate to travel from abroad and 22,901 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 522 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 82.4 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 149 of them are women. Another 460 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 108 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 1,527 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 80 years, 97.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 608 were women.