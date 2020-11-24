Greece ranks 5th in top tourism brands

Greece has been ranked as the fifth best tourism brand in 2020, according to a survey conducted by Ipsos, a global market research firm and public opinion specialist.

“Greece must now communicate its messages in the light of being a global brand with international recognition … It is therefore of paramount importance that the techniques of attracting tourists of the past should not be on the current agenda of communication. We have to communicate based on the fact that we are fifth in the world,” Marketing Greece managing director Ioanna Dretta said in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA).

Marketing Greece will also present a communication campaign for outdoor activities in Greece, which are compatible with the requirements of Covid-19 and highlight the experiential and authentic character of the Greek tourism product, Dretta stressed. This campaign will include all the modern tools of communication focused on image and video.