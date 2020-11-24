It is not realistic to open on December 1

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas on Tuesday outlined the government’s planning for lifting the lockdown in an interview with ANT1 TV.

He pointed out that a more relaxed attitude that existed during the first week of the second lockdown had pushed back the government’s initial plan. “Therefore, it is not realistic to reopen on December 1, according to the data that the experts analyse every day and then advise us. The epidemiological burden is still high at the moment, so it does not seem realistic to open everything on December 1.”

He underlined that “it seems that we will go gradually” to the lifting of the lockdown, “first with those activities that have a lower epidemiological burden, such as schools for example, followed by the retail sector and, gradually, other sectors.”

Petsas also said that the data show that there is no risk of over-transmission within the school environment, adding that in the coming days a plan of sample checks will be developed at all levels of education.

The government spokesperson stressed that we must all keep in mind that when we open, we must open safely. Therefore, he said that as long as the lockdown continues, we must follow the measures to reduce the epidemiological burden. “We have to do what we all know well, listen to the experts, limit our movements, keep our distance where possible.”