2,152 new coronavirus infections, 597 on ventilators and 87 deaths

Greece confirmed another 2,152 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, of whom 6 were identified at entry points to the country.

All confirm coronavirus cases so far total 97,288. Of these, 4,849 are linked to travel abroad, and 25,291 to already known cases.

Currently 597 patients are on ventilators. Their median age is 66, 81.6 percent have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or over, and 170 are women. Another 505 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) recorded another 87 deaths, bringing the pandemic’s toll on Greece to 1,902. The median age of all the deceased was 80 years and 97.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were 70 years or more. Of the total, 759 were women.