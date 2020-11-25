Maria Moscholiou, longest-serving High Priestess, dies

Maria Moscholiou, who became famous for playing the role of High Priestess during several Olympic flame lighting ceremonies, has died, reports said Wednesday.

Moscholiou, who studied drama at the Greek National Theater, performed the role for four consecutive summer Games: Mexico 1968, Munich 1972, Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980

“Creating the Olympic Light is an unbelievable feeling. Watching what happens next in the countries where the Olympic Flame travels to is unbelievable,” she once told an interview.