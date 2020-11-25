National health agency has important role to play in pandemic response, Kikilias says

The transparency and reliability of official data regarding the coronavirus pandemic is of high significance during the coronavirus pandemic, said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias at Wednesday’s live briefing on the latest facts and figures.

The briefing focused on the work of the National Public Health Organization (EODY), the country’s agency responsible for compiling and releasing official data on the pandemic’s course, including providing graphs on cases, assessing threat and “issuing safety directives and protocols for the pandemic’s management,” he noted.

Formerly the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (KEELPNO), EODY was re-established with its current name in October 2019, and is trusted by citizens for its work in analyzing and interpreting data on 52 infectious diseases and conditions, said the minister.

The importance of EODY’s service to public health becomes most apparent in times such as the current pandemic, he noted, as the agency’s purpose is “to protect public health and support the National Health System (ESY).”

So far into the 2020 pandemic EODY has managed to secure funding from European support programs to set up its 500 Mobile Health Units (KOMY), which have carried out 17,630 actions in 71 regional units across the country. They have also performed 550,000 sample collections and some 2,200,000 PCR (molecular) and RAPID diagnostic tests.

Kikilias noted that apart from being fed data from its mobile health units, EODY collects data from the country’s 7 regional health districts, from the 127 local health units, from another 160 health centers, and also from regular hospitals, private clinics, as well as from public and private microbiological laboratories. EODY then processes this information and delivers it to the government and international organizations.

“EODY will be the national health system’s legacy,” Kikilias concluded.

EODY triples its staff

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) has tripled its staff by hiring 1,000 people to help during the pandemic, its president Panagiotis Arkoumaneas said on Wednesday.

During the live briefing on the pandemic, Arkoumaneas said that another 200 will be hired shortly.

EODY, he explained, focuses on three goals: it runs a central laboratory, which is being upgraded; it collects and analyses data on the virus; and it intervenes when there are problems in public health.

Adding to the help it has provided so far in testing for the novel coronavirus, the organization will also be helping in the vaccination of people in closed facilities and vulnerable groups.

Arkoumaneas also warned that until an adequate percentage of the Greek population is vaccinated, the coming months will prove difficult, and both the state and citizens must act responsibly to defeat the pandemic.