Health Min Kikilias: The national health system is standing, we are dealing with the problems

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias referred to the reinforcement of Drama’s hospital, while at the same time noting that “there is nothing wrong with the hospital but with the city of Drama”, speaking to TV Open on Friday .

According to Kikilias, the hospital of Drama had three ICU beds and it now has 12, it has sufficient nursing staff and everyone is making a huge effort. “I will not let anyone disturb the hospital and the battle of the people of Drama.”

“We are speaking of a global pandemic, each city will support the other and the national health systen is standing. We are dealing with the problems,” he said.