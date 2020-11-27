Schools could reopen before holidays if epidemiological data permits, Kerameus says

The likeliest scenario is for schools to reopen before the holidays, starting with primary schools, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Friday on Thema FM radio.

The minister reiterated that resumption of physical attendance in schools was a key priority but noted that decisions will be taken based on the epidemiological data.

Kerameus said that there will be consultation with the experts’ committee over the following days so that the necessary decisions can be taken. Asked whether rapid tests will be carried out in schools before classes resume, she said there was no such recommendation at present.