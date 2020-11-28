Greece registers 1,747 new coronavirus infections, 121 deaths; 606 in ICUs

The National Public Health Organization (EODY) on Saturday announced 1,747 new coronavirus infections in Greece in the last 24 hours, of which 2 were identified at entry points to the country.

The total number of infections since the pandemic began is 103,034. Of these, 4,867 are related to travel abroad and 27,199 to already known cases.

Currently 606 patients are on ventilators throughout Greece. Their median age is 65, 78.5 pct has an underlying condition or is aged 70 or more and 171 are women.

Another 557 have been discharged from ICUs since the first outbreak.

EODY also announced that 121 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing fatalities to 2,223 in Greece. The median age of all deceased patients was 80 years, 976.8 pct had an underlying condition and/or was aged 70 or more, while 891 were women.