Greece searching for a company to produce first Greek rapid antigen test

Greece is in the phase of searching for a company for the production of the first Greek, rapid antigen test.

According to an announcement, the first Greek, rapid antigen test has been found through research on Covid-19 backed by the Development and Investment Ministry’s “Flagship Projects” programme.

Upon completion of the synthesis, isolation and characterisation of a series of monoclonal antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the sequences of the above antibodies, their synthesis method and their fields of utilisation were filed as part of a patent application (“patent pending”) to the Industrial Property Organisation (OBI).

Following the above, the research project is already in the phase of looking for a company to undertake the mass production of monoclonal antibodies and their placement on a special growth membrane (“strip”) to create a rapid antigen test, which will allow the systematic and targeted control of the population.

It is pointed out that the action, amounting to approximately 2.9 million euros, concerns a research project aimed at the epidemiological study of SARS-CoV-2 in Greece, through extensive tests for virus and antibodies, viral genome sequencing and genetic analysis of patients. This action is part of the broader strategy that the country is developing to deal with Covid-19.

