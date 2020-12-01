E-commerce turnover tripled to 15 billion euros in 2020, survey shows

E-commerce turnover is expected to triple totaling 15 billion euros in 2020, helped by the pandemic crisis, but this growth is not equally distributed, the Institute for Small- and Medium-Sized enterprises of the Hellenic Confederation of Commerce and Entrepreneurship said in a survey released on Monday.

The survey, conducted on the occasion of the Black Friday, said that “ Undoubtedly, large retail players have been mostly favoured by the impressive increase in e-commerce. On the other hand, smaller enterprises record a significant gap in comparison with larger enterprises, however they manage to find ways to respond to this challenge”.

More than 70 pct of smaller enteprises have Internet access, a 36 pct have an active web page and more than 55 pct an active page on social media, the survey said. The survey was conducted on a sample of 500 enterprises in the retail commerce in the period November 16-25.

The survey showed that a 70 pct of enterprises were more willing to invest on digital transformation because of the lockdown, a 59% reported an increase in sales in comparison with the previous year, while the majority of them recorded a slightly increase. A 74 pct of stores reported an increase in the number of visitors on their websites, with only 11 pct of them reporting a strong growth. A 43 pct of enterprises have made marketing moves on Facebook or other sites.

A 79 pct of enterprises did not participate in the Black Friday event. From those that did, a 49 pct used social media and the corporate website (31 pct), while others used newsletters (20 pct) and sms (17 pct).