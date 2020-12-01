Greek Hotels will be ready to welcome guests when covid-19 lockdown ends

When Greece’s Covid-19 lockdown ends and movement restrictions are lifted, Greek hotels will be open and ready to welcome their customers safely, Hellenic Hoteliers Federation (POX) President Grigoris Tasios said on Tuesday.

“At the moment we are all fighting together, contributing as much as we can against the great battle to curb the spread of the pandemic, to protect the health of our fellow citizens,” Tasios stressed when asked to comment on the tourist traffic and bookings ahead of the Christmas season.

“In these circumstances, there can be no serious discussion about tourist traffic in view of Christmas. Such a discussion would be completely irresponsible on our part,” he underlined.

In response to media reports that refer to increased bookings in short-term rentals (private villas and apartments) located in popular winter destinations in Greece, Tasios said that the specific situation has “absolutely nothing to do” with what is prevailing in the “legal hotel sector”, which remains open but at the same time (due to the lockdown) also “closed”, resulting to zero occupancy and absolutely no revenue.

“Such reports, however, should seriously concern the competent ministries, which from 2015 until today, have not done what is necessary in order to finally regulate the ‘market’ of short-term rentals that competes unfairly with our businesses,” he said.

“This is a ‘market’ that – in the midst of the pandemic – remained open without basic health rules even at a time when all other activities were forced to cease operations,” Tasios concluded.

