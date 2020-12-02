Greece confirms 2,186 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday; 613 currently intubated

The National Public Health Organization, in its daily bulletin on novel coronavirus infections, confirmed the following numbers on Wednesday:

– 2,186 new cases, 28 of which were identified at entry points to the country

– 109,655 total confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,949 are linked to travel abroad and 29,023 to already known cases

– 613 intubated patients in hospitals. Their median age is 65, 76.2 pct have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 175 are women

– 611 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic in Greece

– 89 have died in the last 24 hours, with the total standing now at 2,606 since the first outbreak. The median age of all was 80 years and 96.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the deceased, 1,055 were women.