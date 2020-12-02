Greek family among victims of car rampage in German city of Trier

A Greek family from Germany was among the victims that were killed and injured when a car ploughed through a pedestrian street in German city of Trier, in the Rhineland-Palatinate region.

A 45-year-old dentist and his nine-week-old baby girl are dead, while his wife and their other child, aged 17 months, are in hospital.

The Greek community has supported the family from the first moment, as has the priest of the parish from Luxembourg, Spyridon Tsakonas, who, in a statement to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), spoke about an “extremely difficult situation”.

AMNA