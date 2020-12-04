AEGEAN: More Direct International Flights to Greek Islands in 2021

Greek airline company AEGEAN announced on Thursday that it was enhancing its network operations with more direct international flights to the Greek islands.

According to a company announcement, between 17 and 20 aircraft will operate direct flights from seven regional bases offering a total of 65 international scheduled routes.

AEGEAN said 33 new direct routes would be added from the airline’s bases in Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Rhodes, Chania as well as the three new bases on the islands of Corfu, Santorini and Mykonos.

The company decided to enhance its network in regional Greece as during 2020 it was observed that visitors were staying longer at their chosen destination and avoided combining two or three destinations, which was a usual practice. The company expects the trend to continue as long as the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic is present.

“This tendency and AEGEAN’s commitment to satisfy passengers demands, has resulted in this new network for the season 2021, with the strengthening and expansion of its operations and many more direct flights to and from the islands,” the company said, adding that the new network facilitates the recovery of tourism in the regions.

AEGEAN is also to offer a further 50 additional routes, due to an increase in the number of aircraft dedicated to charter operations, bringing the total number of flights directly connecting popular Greek island destinations in 2021 to more than 100.

At the same time, AEGEAN’s Athens base remains the main hub of its network activity, with 37 to 40 aircraft connecting Athens and the Greek mainland with smaller island destinations.

International operations from the regional bases are scheduled to commence in May and June 2021 and are already available in all reservation systems.

AEGEAN added that the finalization of its program will take place at the end of February 2021, when the company will have a more clear view of European protocols and guidelines for air travel in the post-Covid-19 era.

“We are now standing at the most difficult turning point of the pandemic. We do, however, need to plan, to adapt to the new needs of our passengers, and to create the necessary conditions for recovery as soon as health conditions allow it,” said AEGEAN CEO Dimitris Gerogiannis.