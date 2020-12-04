Greece confirms 1,667 new coronavirus infections on Friday; current intubations at 612

The National Public Health Organization, in its daily bulletin on novel coronavirus infections, confirmed the following numbers on Friday:

– 1,667 new cases, 9 of which were identified at entry points to the country

– 113,185 total confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic, of which 4,966 are linked to travel abroad and 29,765 to already known cases

– 612 intubated patients in hospitals. Their median age is 65, 76.0 pct have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 175 are women

– 635 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic in Greece

– 98 have died in the last 24 hours, with the total standing now at 2,804 since the first outbreak. The median age of all was 79 years and 96.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the deceased, 1,118 were women.