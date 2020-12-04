Shops selling Christmas trees & decorations to open on Monday

Seasonal retail stores trading exclusively in Christmas trees & decorations will open on Monday December 7 and will operate until January 8, said Secretary General for Trade & Consumer Protection Panagiotis Stampoulidis at Friday’s live coronavirus briefing.

The sale of Christmas decorations and other items relating to the holiday season will be allowed in supermarkets too, he added.

Opening hours of the specialized shops will be from 07:00 to 20:30 daily, and will follow strict public health safety rules: only 4 customers per 100 square meters, while elevators can only be used by people with special needs and for restocking purposes only (if necessary, passengers must not exceed 40 pct capacity). All customers must be standing 2 meters apart from each other.

Citizens can visit Christmas goods stores by using option #2 in the SMS to number 13033 before leaving the house.