Greece confirms 1,383 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hrs; 594 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 1,383 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 14 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 114,568 of which 4,981 relate to travel from abroad and 30,207 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 594 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 65 years, 77.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 171 of them are women. Another 641 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 98 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 2,902 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 96.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above.