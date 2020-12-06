PM Mitsotakis: Vaccination against the coronavirus in January

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired a video conference on Saturday on the implementation of the plan for the vaccination of citizens against the coronavirus in Greece.

Preparations for the receipt, storage and distribution of vaccines were reportedly discussed during the meeting. Particular emphasis was given to the prioritization for vaccination, as well as to the way in which citizens will make appointments for their vaccination in the 1,018 vaccination centres that will operate in Greece.

Mitsotakis stressed that “this planning must be the absolute priority of the Ministry of Digital Governance”.

He also underlined that during this period the health ministry must continue to be focused on the operation of the health system, since the pandemic is in progress and there should be absolutely no relaxation. It was also stressed that a public information campaign is needed to boost confidence in science and convince those who are skeptical about the safety of the vaccine. It was pointed out that the contribution of the medical community will be crucial in this area. Preparation meetings will take place on a regular basis in order for everything to be ready and for the vaccination to start immediately after the receipt of the vaccines expected in January.