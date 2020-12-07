Greece confirms 1,251 new coronavirus infections on Monday; current intubations at 600

There is an observable drop in coronavirus infection rates at most regions in Greece, said Professor of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Vana Papaevangelou at Monday’s live briefing on the latest pandemic facts and figures.

Also a member of the health ministry’s committee of coronavirus experts, she noted that although coronavirus-related hospitalizations have also dropped, the national health system’s intensive care units are still under tremendous pressure, especially in northern Greece.

It is precisely this overburdened situation at ICUs that informed the committee’s decision to not open schools before year’s end, she underlined, as opening schools for one week ahead of Christmas “would not counterbalance what already is a risky situation.”

She stressed that “it only takes one infected asymptomatic carrier present in an enclosed space to transmit the virus to anyone present”

Rates dropping faster at Thessaloniki

The rate of new coronavirus cases is dropping faster at the region of Thessaloniki than at the region of Attica, said Professor Gkikas Magiorkinis at the briefing.

Also a member of the health ministry’s committee of coronavirus experts, he added that new cases are being reduced by 25 pct at Thessaloniki and by 7-8 pct at Attica.

He did however observe that the RT dispersal factor stands below 1 at both regions.

The epidemiological burden remains high in the country’s southern regions, but it is also high in some other areas too, like at the city of Larisa in mainland Greece.

The age groups that are still the most afflicted by the coronavirus are the 40 to 65 year-olds and those over the age of 65.

Monday’s statistics

The National Public Health Organization, in its daily bulletin on novel coronavirus infections, confirmed the following numbers on Monday:

– 1,251 new cases, 20 of which were identified at entry points to the country

– 116,721 total confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic, of which 5,007 are linked to travel abroad and 31,293 to already known cases

– 600 intubated patients in hospitals. Their median age is 65, 75,7 pct have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 167 are women

– 668 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic in Greece

– 89 have died in the last 24 hours, with the total standing now at 3,092 since the first outbreak. The median age of all was 79 years and 96.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the deceased, 1,237 were women.

AMNA