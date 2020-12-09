1,677 new SARS-CoV-2 cases added, deaths remain high

Greek health authorities announced 1,677 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the total number to 119,720.

Just 10 of those new cases were imported, detected at the country’s entry points.

According to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) 95 more patients died from Covid-19, raising the total number of fatalities to 3,289.

The total number of intubated patients stood at 578 (average age was 66), while 691 have left ICU.

EODY said that authorities have conducted 2,522,718 PCR tests and 291,801 rapid antigen tests since the start of the epidemic in Greece.

