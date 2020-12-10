Greece confirms 1,534 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, while intubations drop to 571

The National Public Health Organization, in its daily bulletin on novel coronavirus infections, confirmed the following numbers on Thursday:

– 1,534 new cases, 23 of which were identified at entry points to the country

– 121,253 total confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic, of which 5,066 are linked to travel abroad and 34,181 to already known cases

– 571 intubated patients in hospitals. Their median age is 66, 76,7 pct have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 166 are women

– 697 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic in Greece

– 81 have died in the last 24 hours, with the total standing now at 3,370 since the first outbreak. The median age of all was 79 years and 96 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the deceased, 1,351 were women.