Greece confirms 1,395 new coronavirus infections on Friday; pandemic slowing down but not as fast as desired, says Hardalias

Even though the number of daily new coronavirus infections is dropping, this is not happening as fast as we want it to happen, Deputy Minister for Civil Protection & Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias pointed out at Friday’s live briefing on the latest facts and figures.

Hospitals, too, he observed, are not decongesting as fast either, therefore the endemiological burden nationwide remains high.

This is why Christmas this year will be “different,” he noted, and even though a maximum of nine people is allowed to gather at homes over Christmas holidays, the minister urged citizens to try and avoid meeting with elderly family members, “to protect them and ensure they are still with us in coming months.”

Two major factors dropped

The two hardest indicators of the coronavirus pandemic’s dispersal rate in the country, the numbers of daily deaths and intubations, stabilized in the last week, said Professor Vana Papaevangelou at the briefing.

Parallel to this development is the gradual reduction of daily new cases of infection, which stood at a daily figure of approximately 1,500 cases throughout last week, while hospitalizations dropped to 320 daily, compared to 450 during last week.

Another factor worth noting, said the member of the health ministry’s committee of coronavirus experts, is the drop in the numbers of new cases among the over-65-year-olds.

“All this information points to the fact that the latest round of restrictive measures is beginning to show a positive result,” the professor underlined.

Dispersal slowing down

The coronavirus’ dispersal is slowing down, said Professor Gkikas Magiorkinis at the briefing.

The number of active infections is dropping for a third consecutive week, he added, yet the overall epidemiological burden is still high in northern Greece but with signs of a reduction, while in the country’s southern regions the pandemic still exhibits an overall lower, more contained dispersal profile.

Friday’s stats

The National Public Health Organization, in its daily bulletin on novel coronavirus infections, confirmed the following numbers on Friday:

– 1,395 new cases, 9 of which were identified at entry points to the country

– 122,648 total confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic, of which 5,076 are linked to travel abroad and 34,774 to already known cases

– 583 intubated patients in hospitals. Their median age is 66, 76,7 pct have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 169 are women

– 711 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic in Greece

– 102 have died in the last 24 hours, with the total standing now at 3,472 since the first outbreak. The median age of all was 79 years and 96 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the deceased, 1,392 were women.