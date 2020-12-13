Greece confirms 1,194 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, while daily fatalities drop to 68

The National Public Health Organization, in its daily bulletin on novel coronavirus infections, confirmed the following numbers on Saturday:

– 1,194 new cases, 22 of which were identified at entry points to the country

– 123,842 total confirmed SARS-CoV-2 cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic, of which 5,100 are linked to travel abroad and 35,290 to already known cases

– 577 intubated patients in hospitals. Their median age is 66, 76,9 pct have an underlying condition or are over 70 years old, and 169 are women

– 718 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic in Greece

– 68 have died in the last 24 hours, with the total standing now at 3,540 since the first outbreak. The median age of all was 79 years and 95.9 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more. Of the deceased, 1,421 were women.