Greece registers 639 new coronavirus cases on Monday; 558 currently intubated in hospitals

Greece registered 639 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, of which 15 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Registered infections since the beginning of the pandemic total 125,173 in Greece. Of these, 5,126 relate to travel abroad and 35,741 to already known cases.

A total of 558 patients are currently intubated in ICUs. Their median age is 66 years, 77.2 percent have an underlying condition or are 70 years old or more, and 166 are women.

Another 732 have been discharged from ICUs.

EODY also said that 62 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing deaths in Greece due to the pandemic to 3,687. Of the total, their median age was 79 years and 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 years or more. In addition, 1,475 were women.