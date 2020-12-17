Greece confirms 1,155 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 78 fatalities; 542 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 1,155 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 8 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 128,710 of which 5,171 relate to travel from abroad and 37,197 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 542 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 66 years, 77.7 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 165 of them are women. Another 782 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 78 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 3,948 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 1,585 were women.