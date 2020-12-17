Petsas: It is imperative that there is no relaxation of protection measures during the Christmas period

“The epidemiological situation in Europe remains extremely aggravated,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas said on Thursday during the press briefing.

Referring to Greece, he said that the epidemiological data move slowly but steadily in the desired direction. But at the same time, at the local level, based on epidemiological data, the situation in Kozani and in areas of Western Attica is worrying.

The Committee of Experts is already examining the data in such areas and will then make a recommendation to the government.

In any case, it is imperative at national level that there is no relaxation of the protection measures against Covid-19 during the Christmas holidays, he underlined.

On the economic front, he said that “fortunately today, with the government policies, confidence has been restored and we can have increased funds to support households and businesses, because the country can borrow at historically low interest rates.”