The first French Rafale fighter jets expected in Greece in 2021

The details of the negotiations and the acquisition procedures of the French Rafale fighter jets were at the centre of Thursday’s meeting of the special standing committee of armaments programmes and contracts in the Parliament with Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, at 13:00.

The acquisition of French fighter jets from our country will take place gradually within the next three years.

In particular, the Air Force will receive the first six warplanes at the end of 2021 while the next six will be delivered at the end of 2022. In the summer of 2023, the Air Force expects to have a total of 18 Rafale aircraft at its disposal.

The first four Greek pilots of the Air Force will go to France at the beginning of the new year in order to be trained.