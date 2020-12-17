We are determined to halt the spread of Covid-19, Chrysochoidis says

Civil Protection Michalis Chrysochoidis expressed the determination of the government and the competent ministry to put a brake on the pandemic after a meeting held on Thursday in Kozani focusing on the measures to deal with the spread of Covid-19.

“We are here today because we are very worried,” he said, adding: “The phenomenon is becoming endemic, the city and the region have been suffering from the coronavirus for many months. The data are not good, which is why our effort from now on will be first of all the strict observance of the measures. We have a plan that we will implement.”

“I want to state that we are determined to implement all those measures, to take all those decisions in order to stop the spread of the pandemic in the region. We will be close to the people of Kozani, to the citizens of the prefecture of Kozani,” the minister stressed. He also estimated that “in a few weeks the de-escalation will begin.”

Chrysochoidis underlined that “the vaccine is coming” and expressed optimism that “in about two months the pandemic will gradually begin to de-escalate and our normal life will gradually begin.”

He urged everyone to be patient and assured that the government’s plan will be fully implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus.