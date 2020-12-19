Greece registers 901 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, 58 fatalities; 534 in ICUs

Greece registered 901 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, of which 6 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 130,485 of which 5,196 relate to travel from abroad and 38,050 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 534 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 66 years, 77.3 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 165 of them are women. Another 797 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 58 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 4,102 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 1,654 were women.