Greece receives special refrigerators ahead of coronavirus vaccine dispatch on Dec. 26

Greece received special refrigerators for the storage of coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech on Sunday.

They arrived ahead of the first consignment of vaccines against the novel coronavirus, expected on December 26.

As the government has already announced, vaccinations will begin at five hospitals in Athens and Thessaloniki on December 27. The first ones in line are a female nurse and an elderly man.

The refrigerators, whose location has not been revealed, can each accomodate 80,000 vaccination units, storing them at a temperature of -70C.