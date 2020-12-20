Greece registers 588 new coronavirus cases on Sunday; 515 currently intubated

Greece confirmed 588 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, of which 11 were identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EOPY) said on Sunday.

This brings the standing total of all confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 131,072. Of these, 5,211 are linked to travel abroad and 38,349 to already known cases.

EODY said that 515 patients are intubated at ICUs at present. Their median age is 67 years, 77.1 pct have an underlying disorder or are 70 yeras or older. Another 800 have been discharged from ICUs so far.

In addition, EODY also confirmed 70 more deaths, with the total standing at 4,172 since the start of the pandemic. The median age of the latter was 79 years and 95.7 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or older. A total of 1,682 were women.