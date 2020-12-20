Supermarkets, e-order pickups, hair salons open on Sunday

Supermarkets and those retail stores allowing in-person pickup (“click away”), were allowed to remain open on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the discretion of their owners.

The same holds true for hair salons this Sunday.

The decision will accomodate customers ahead of Christmas.

Stores may generally open on either of two schedules: 11:00-20:00 or opening before 11:00 and closing at 19:00.

When texting (SMS) authorities at 13033 before leaving their homes under lockdown, shoppers should use choice “2” for all of the above stores.