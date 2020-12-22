Arrivals and nights spent in hotels significantly down in Jan-Sep 2020, ELSTAT reports

A 69 percent reduction in arrivals and 72.9 percent drop in nights spent in hotels and similar establishments and tourist campsites was recorded in the period January-September 2020 in comparison with the same period in 2019, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Specifically, according to ELSTAT, during the period of January-September 2020, arrivals and nights spent by non-residents recorded a decrease of 78.4 pct in arrivals and 78.5 pct in nights spent and by residents a decrease of 41.0 pct and 40.9 pct, respectively, compared with the same period of 2019. In the period January – September 2020, the largest share of arrivals and nights spent in hotels, similar establishments and tourist campsites, was recorded by non-residents, i.e. 52.1 pct of arrivals and 67.8 pct of nights spent.

For the same period, the average number of nights spent per person amounted to 3.7 nights. More specifically, the average number of nights spent was 4.8 nights for non-residents and 2.5 nights for residents.

Finally, the total occupancy of beds in hotels and similar establishments (excluding campsites) which is based on the nights spent compared to the bed places that were in operation, amounted to 34.9 pct during the period of January – September 2020, compared with 53.9 pct in the corresponding period of 2019.

ΑΜΝΑ