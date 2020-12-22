Mobile app version of public services portal gov.gr released on Tuesday

The mobile application version of the government’s online portal gov.gr is now live, the Ministry of Digital Governance said on Tuesday.

The application is available for both Android and iOS, and can be downloaded from the respective app stores.

“It is a multi-purpose digital dossier,” said the ministry in its announcement, providing citizens with access to documents and certificates “fast, easily and securely.”

The app also allows the public to search for previously requested documents and forward them to another party, provides proof of signature for power of attorneys and related papers, and provides proof of authenticity through the QR code on all documents issued by gov.gr.

Access to the portal is provided through the tax portal Taxisnet or through a major bank in Greece. Codes and passwords will not be stored, for privacy protection issues, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had announced the launching of the mobile app on December 14, and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis presented the new plarform to to the premier on Tuesday, the day it was released.

The online platform gov.gr provides 820 electronic services. Since the start of its operation 9 months ago, it has had over 7.2 million visits and it has issued over 2.9 million documents, the Digital Governance ministry said.