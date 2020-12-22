Petsas: Code 6 to 13033 for movements on the eve and day of Christmas, New Year holidays

Government spokesperson Stelios Petsas on Tuesday highlighted the need for “great vigilance” during the Christmas holidays and urged the people not to meet with others outside their close family circle.

“Let’s stay with the people we have been meeting with over this period, either our neighbours or close relatives. This is the wager we must all win,” he reiterated in an interview with ANT1 TV.

He also added that, especially for movements outside the home on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, as well as on the eve of both holidays, people should send an SMS with code 6 to the 13033 number.