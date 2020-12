Shipping and Island Policy Minister Yannis Plakiotakis, who fell ill with Covid-19 on November 24 and has since been in Evangelismos for treatment, returned home on Tuesday after almost a month in hospital.

In a statement on his personal website, Plakiotakis thanked the doctors and staff at Evangelismos hospital for their care and indefatigable efforts, both for him and all their other patients, while urging people to get vaccinated when the time comes.