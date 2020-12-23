Government reveals operational plan for national vaccination campaign against COVID-19

The Greek government on Wednesday unveiled its operational plan for the nationwide vaccination campaign against COVID-19, entitled “Eleftheria”. The plan aims to quickly guarantee the citizens’ immunisation protection against the threat of the virus, which will have multiple personal and collective benefits.

The main axes of the vaccination plan are health safety, morality and integrity, transparency and proper management, good coordination and collaboration and, finally, flexibiliity and adaptability.

According to the plan, the first people to be vaccinated will be those working in the health and social services sectors, the residents and staff of retirement homes, staff in recovery and rehabilitation centres and top-priority staff for critical government services and functions.

In the second phase, those vaccinated will be people over 70 years old (there will be additional priority for the 85+ age group, followed by those aged over 80, over 75, and over 70), patients suffering from diseases that put them at a very high risk of becoming seriously ill with Covid-19, independent of their age, priority personnel for crucial government functions, people aged 60-69 (irrespective of underlying ailments) and patients aged 18-59 with ailments that put them at a high risk for serious Covid-19 illness.

The third phase of vaccination will be for all persons over 18-59 without underlying health issues.