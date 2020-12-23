Greece confirms 937 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 62 fatalities; 495 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 937 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 5 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 133,365 of which 5,267 relate to travel from abroad and 39,198 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 495 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 67 years, 78.6 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 160 of them are women. Another 832 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 62 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 4,402 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 1,776 were women.