Platform for Covid-19 vaccination registration to open to the public after mid-January

A platform for the public’s registration to be vaccinated against Covid-19, emvolio.gov.gr, will go live in the second half of January 2021, the government explained on Wednesday.

Currently, the first batch of vaccines to arrive in Greece will be for front-line health workers, including doctors and nurses, and the elderly who live in nursing home facilities.

As of January, citizens with an online-confirmed appointment will go to specified vaccination centers where their temperature will be taken. Then a doctor will take down their medical history and decide if the process may go ahead. Vaccination will take place once citizens are registered at the center and and sign a release form agreeing to the vaccination.

The entire process is expected to take between 10 and 15 minutes, then vaccinated people will wait in a designated area for around 15 minutes to be checked for possible reactions, a routine step.

Once the process is over, a certificate of vaccination will be issued and the public may make another appointment online for the second dose of the vaccine, the government said.

On Tuesday the government launched the platform testing.gov.gr to encourage people to volunteer for random testing for demographic infection data. The action is part of an effort to test wider swathes of the population for more accurate profiling of the infection’s dispersal and improved preventative measures.