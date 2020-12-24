Greece registers 873 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, 55 fatalities; 476 in ICUs

Greece registered 873 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, of which 6 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 134,235 of which 5,284 relate to travel from abroad and 39,565 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 476 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 68 years, 79.8 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 155 of them are women. Another 845 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 55 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 4,457 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95,5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 1,798 were women.