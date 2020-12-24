Hardalias on spending Christmas with loved ones and observing restrictions

Although Christmas has always been a season of gifts to look forward to, and even though this year it will not be the same due to the pandemic, this year’s greatest gift will be life itself, Deputy Civil Defense Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said in his message on Christmas Eve.

“For this reason, let’s spend these holidays under restrictions but with those we love. Mostly, however, let us show compassion and care and let us protect each other,” he said in his message.

Hardalias added the Civil Defense’s commitment is “to always be there, whenever needed, next to whoever needs us,” and expressed optimism that next year will be better.