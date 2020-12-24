Kikilias: No increase in price of medicines but reductions of up to 7 pct

Τhere will be no price increases for medicines but reductions of up to 7 pct, stated Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Thursday.

“For the second consecutive year we are meeting Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ pledge to deliver ‘the best medicine at the best price’,” he said.

He noted that of the medicines included in the new list of medicine prices, the price remains the same for 5,375 and drops by up to 7 pct for another 2,603.

This will generate savings for the state and substantially decrease the contribution paid by patients for the medicines they need, said the minister, noting that the total savings for the state and patients will amount to 111 million euros.