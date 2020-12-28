Greece announces 342 new certified COVID-19 cases, 469 intubated and 53 deaths on Sunday

Τhe National Public Health Organisation announced 342 new certified coronavirus incidents in Greece on Sunday, 22 of them located following tests at the country’s entrance gates.

The total number of certified coronavirus infections in Greece are now 135,456, 52.4 pct of them are men and 5,343 (3.9 pct) of the incidents are related to a trip abroad and 40,024 (29.5 pct) with an already known case.

469 people, with median age 67, are intubated. 150 of them are women. 80.2 pct of the intubated have an underlying health issue or are over 70-years-old.

A total of 857 patients have been discharged from Intensive Care Units.

Finally, 53 people died in the last 24 hours raising the total number of deaths in Greece to 4,606 (40,6 percent of them were women). The median age of the dead was 79 and 95.4 pct of them had an underlying health issue or were over 70 years old.