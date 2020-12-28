Greece confirms 476 new coronavirus cases on Monday, 66 fatalities; 467 in ICUs

Greece confirmed 476 new coronavirus cases on Monday, of which 8 were identified at the country’s entry points, said the National Public Health Organization (EODY).

All cases in Greece total 135,931 of which 5,356 relate to travel from abroad and 40,165 to already confirmed infection cases.

A total of 467 individuals are intubated. Their median age is 67 years, 80.5 pct have an underlying condition or are aged 70 or more and 146 of them are women. Another 862 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

EODY also registered 66 new deaths, bringing coronavirus fatalities to 4,672 in total. The median age of all fatalities was 79 years, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or above, and 1,899 were women.