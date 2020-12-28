Health Minister Kikilias vaccinated at Evangelismos Hospital

“It is not just an issue of public health. It is an issue of life and life attitudes,” Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said on Monday after receiving his coronavirus vaccination at Athens’ Evangelismos Hospital.

Kikilias was vaccinated at 12:15 and afterwards thanked all the hospital’s healthcare workers for their efforts against SARS-CoV-2 over the last 10 months. The minister stayed in the special observation area for patients that receive the vaccine for the required 10-15 minutes, in case they develop mild side-effects.

“I am happy to see citizens, politicians and all of Greek society proceed united with this attitude of responsibility, this responsible attitude so that we can give an example, be vaccinated and gradually return to normality and get our lives back,” he said.

The minister stressed that the vaccine was safe and will be for all Greeks, while stressing that the usual protection measures against Covid-19 must still continue at this time.