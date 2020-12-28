PM Mitsotakis: Today the Greeks are smiling behind their masks

Today is a very important day for science, a great day for EU which delivered the vaccine to all the EU member states the same day making action the message of the European solidarity» Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said after his vaccination at Attiko hospital on Sunday.

“I believe that today all the Greeks are smiling behind our masks as the difficult project of the mass vaccination begins in our country against COVID-19”.

Mitsotakis also said that the government’s aim is to “vaccinate the majority of the Greeks in the next months”.

The prime minister explained that the vaccine is the only way to be able to finally finish with the COVID-19 adventure.