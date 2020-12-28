Sakellaropoulou: This Christmas science offered us the best gift

“This Christmas, science offered us the best gift” said President of Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou after her vaccination against COVID-19 at Evangelismos hospital on Sunday.

“Next to the agony there is a smile of optimism and that’s why it is very important to be vaccinated of course in the plan to be implemented according to the doctors’ instructions” she said adding that with the vaccination we will be able “to exit from this adventure and take back our lives, meet again and hold in our arms our relatives and friends”.

Sakellaropoulou was the first politician that got the vaccine shot.