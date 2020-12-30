First large delivery of 83,850 doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrives in Greece

The special flight carrying the first large delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the novel coronavirus landed at “Eleftherios Venizelos” international airport in Athens a few minutes after 8:30 on Tuesday.

A delegation from the health ministry and civil defence service headed by Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias, as well as representatives of the armed forces, police, and fire brigade were at the airport to accept the delivery.

The process was completed shortly after 9:00 in the morning.

The vaccine doses will then be divided between the five central storage areas and from there delivered to vaccination centres. It is estimated that the general vaccination of healthcare personnel will begin on January 4 and be completed on January 20, when the vaccination of th general population will begin.

Hardalias declined to make statements at the airport, commenting only that “we are proceeding according to our operational plan” as he departed.